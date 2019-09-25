Jerry Alvin Dean Sr., beloved husband, father, uncle and “Papa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, died of causes related to kidney failure Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was 80 years old.
He was born April 9, 1939, in Rochester, Minn., the twin brother of Jimmy Dean and one of five children born to Kenneth and Mabel Dean. He grew up in the Minneapolis area, where he met the love of his life, Alice Drake. The couple was married Aug. 30, 1957, and spent 62 wonderful years together.
Jerry started work young, traveling with a carnival company from the time he was in his early teens. He later worked as a supervisor at Roll Tank in Minnesota until he was injured in a tragic explosion at age 27. The family moved to Idaho to be closer to his twin brother’s family in 1967, and he started his employment at Bunker Hill as a heavy equipment operator and served there until 1982, when the mine closed.
He and Alice purchased the Tip Top Bar in Kellogg, Idaho, in 1982 and ran the popular watering hole until 1994. He also worked for Phil Fleener Logging and drove truck for Craig Fleener Farming until his retirement.
From an early age, Jerry enjoyed camping, fishing, and four-wheeling and instilled a love of the outdoors in all of his children and grandchildren. He loved bald eagles, and with the help of friends and families, amassed a collection of hundreds of eagle pins, pictures, figurines, bolo ties and other clothing. He was seldom seen without his cowboy hat, boots and belt buckles. He and Alice loved playing Bingo and going to the casino at Wendover, Nev.
He was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Moscow, and served as an usher and on the vestry. He was president and zone chairman of the Kellogg Lions Club and a member of the Kellogg Elks.
He lived for his kids and grandchildren and had a special relationship with each one of them. He had a great sense of humor, and was always teasing or giving everyone a hard time. They all envision him “flying with the eagles” to join his heavenly family.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Alice; his daughters, Tammy (Dale) Robinson, Connie (Phil) Fleener, and Annette Trimble; sons Jerry Dean Jr. (JJ) and Jeffrey (Juanita Signh) Dean; grandchildren Mandy Robinson, Bob (Annie) Robinson, Brad (Jovetta) Reed, Robert (Coby) Trimble, Shayne (Jamie) Dean, Ryan (Katrina) Trimble, Zac (Nicole) Fleener; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; his sister, Phyllis (Kenneth) Ford, half-sister Penny (Charles) Fleming; and close family friends, Sue Robinson and Glenna Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mabel; brothers Kenneth and Jimmy; sister Jeanne; and great-grandchildren, Kellen and Martin Dean and Killian Reed.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Moscow with the Rev. Robin Biffle officiating. In his honor, the family is asking those attending to dress in western wear.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be sent to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.