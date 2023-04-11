All students living in University of Idaho housing are officially on campus after starting the school year temporarily at the FairBridge Inn on Baker Street until space in the dorms opened.

John Kosh, UI Auxiliary Services director of business development, marketing and communications, said many UI officials “lost sleep” over this situation after having an overflow of enrollments.

“This is not what you want parents to hear,” Kosh said. “We don’t want parents to think (students) are being tossed away.”