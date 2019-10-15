Jerry Beall Carter, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in San Antonio, surrounded by his children.
Jerry was born Jan. 27, 1929, to Charles and Imogene Carter in Moscow.
He went to school in Moscow and attended the University of Idaho before graduating from Idaho State University with a bachelor’s in pharmaceutical science in 1954. While at ISU he met another pharmacy student, Norma Collyer, and they married in 1952. Although he graduated from ISU, he was always a Vandal Booster.
Jerry was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, with the U.S. Army in 1955 and 1956 and retired from the U.S. Army Reserves as a Lt. Colonel in 1983.
Jerry and Norma owned and operated Carter’s Drug Store in Moscow until their retirement in 1985. He was a past master and lifetime member of the Masonic Blue Lodge and dedicated DeMolay Dad, past president of the Idaho State Pharmaceutical Association, and served on the board of directors of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and local chapter of Idaho Vandals. He was an avid skier and taught his three children to ski at an early age. He skied several years at Schweitzer Mountain Resort and was an active member of the Schweitzer Prime Timers.
After Norma passed away in 1994, he moved to Texas to be closer to his family.
Jerry is survived by daughter, Kathryn (Bill) McDaniel of Johnson City, Texas; son, Chuck Carter of Spokane; son, Tom (Tracy) Carter of San Antonio; and grandchildren, Hailey and Jacob Carter.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.