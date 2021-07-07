Jerry Bowles was born Aug. 29, 1949, in Moscow, to Vera Pixley and Harry Bowles.
He went home to be with his savior Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after a tragic ranch accident that occurred June 19. He passed away at the North Idaho Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls.
He grew up in Viola, attending school in Moscow. On Sept. 20, 1968, when he was just 19, he married the love of his life, Gail Rohn, and they made their home in Potlatch. They welcomed their first child, Tammi, in 1969. In 1972, they welcomed their son, Tony, and in 1985 they had their bonus baby, Jenna.
Jerry logged for many years and worked his way up to owning a logging business, Bowles & Son Logging, with his son. He made sure all the family had a place to work if they wanted. He loved his whole crew as if they were family. Jerry was so family oriented and was the best husband, dad and papa. His favorite thing to do was to have all his family together with him. He loved going to all the grandkids’ sporting events and never missed a game. He loved traveling and recently traveled back to Iowa to meet the siblings he had found from his biological father. The family instantly became a huge part of his life.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gail Bowles, at their Potlatch home; his kids, Tammi (Mike), Tony (Jenny) and Jenna (Matt), all of Potlatch. Grandkids Danielle, Brandon, Ashli, Byron, Haley, Brooklyn, Brody, Dillyn and Dallas; and 10 great-grandkids; as well as siblings Chic (Cindy), Shorty (Jean) and Judy (Don), all of Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Bill, Bob and Merrill.
His service will be at 10:30 a.m. today at the Elmore Church with Catherine Lyle officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at the Freeze Cemetery and then we will come back to the Elmore for a luncheon.