Jerry Brog, of Salem, Ore., unexpectedly passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the relatively young age of 90. His energy and enjoyment of life seemed like it would keep him around for much longer, but alas, it was not to be.
He leaves his devoted wife of 68 years, Mary, and two sons, Steve and Alan. Jerry grew up around the Hopewell area of Oregon on various dairy farms over his younger years and eventually graduated from Oregon State University, joining the OSU extension service where he worked with his colleagues to support improvements in agriculture for most of his working life. After working around the state, he settled in Pendleton and became county chairman in Umatilla County, eventually becoming a regional supervisor for the dry side of the state. He was a Beaver through and through, despite later moving to Pullman in a supervisory position and spending his final working years at WSU rooting for the Cougars when it did not really make a difference.
He was a dedicated sailor for much of his life and the family went through progressively larger and larger sailboats, only switching to a trawler for the final boat when it was just too much work for him and Mary to drive the boats together through the waters of the San Juan and Gulf islands in Puget Sound and parts north. Few things were more fun than surfing the C&C 34 off the waves, reaching across the Strait of Juan De Fuca with Dad trimming the sails to get the most out of the boat and the rest of us hanging on.
When the weather got cold, Mom and Dad traveled the Southwest as snowbirds, pulling a trailer and camping their way from Oregon to the deserts of California and over to the Big Bend area of Texas to hide from the rain. No park, monument, or wilderness area was missed in their years of travel.
In his more sedate final years, it was hardly possible for him to meet people and not have it turn out that he knew them or some of their relatives from some work or travel-related experiences. We have no idea how he remembered all the details of those people’s names and their experiences together; it was just natural to him.
He will be missed, but lovingly remembered by his family and many friends.
Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service of Salem, Ore.