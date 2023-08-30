Jerry (Jerel) Jacob Jackle of Moscow, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. He was 90 years old.

Jerry was born May 23, 1933, in Moscow to Emil and Vera (Streib) Jackle. He grew up in Moscow, graduating from high school in 1952. Jerry worked for the U.S. Forest Service, where he enjoyed being out on the mountains and in the forests of Idaho. He enlisted in the United States Army and was a military police officer during the Korean War, stationed in California. He attended Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., graduating with a degree from the School of Horology (the art of watchmaking).

Jerry returned to Moscow and began his career at Jackle Jewelry, which was started by his parents in 1927. Jerry met Charlotte Solberg and they were married on Aug. 10, 1963, in Lewiston. Jerry and Charlotte worked together in the jewelry store, after his mother passed away, until their retirement in 1996. Jerry was a well-respected, long-time businessman in Moscow, and was always a strong supporter of the local business community. He appreciated and enjoyed the many life-long friendships created by being a part of the Moscow community.

