Jerry Lee Brown, of Clarkston, formerly of Moscow, died Monday evening, March 2, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. He was 80.
Jerry was born July 23, 1939, at Wheatland, Wyo., one of six children to Joseph Edwin and Dorothy Pearl (Gregg) Brown. The family moved to southern Idaho, where he attended elementary school and graduated from Boise High School. He joined the U.S. Navy in October 1956 and served on-ship throughout the Pacific until 1960. He then transferred to the Navy Reserve, from which he was honorably discharged in 1962.
On Nov. 18, 1961, he married the love of his life, Lynette Carole Nash, in San Diego. They made their home in Sacramento, Calif., where he began his career in finance and accounting, and he and Lynette welcomed their first child. They then lived in San Diego where their three other children were born. They moved to Meridian, Idaho, in 1974, then to Sandpoint before moving to Moscow in 1998. Jerry worked at Washington State University until his retirement as a finance and accounting manager, and moved to Clarkston in 2007.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking, working crossword puzzles, making jewelry and spending as much time with his family as possible. He also loved his dog, Elle Rose.
Surviving are his wife of over 58 years, Lynette, at their home in Clarkston; children Troy L. (Rhonda) Brown, in Meridian, Geoffrey L. (Kari) Brown, in Sammamish, Wash., Kristi L. Overfelt, in Moscow, and Clinton J. (Jennifer) Brown, in Spokane. He also leaves his grandchildren, Jordyn L. Brown, Taylor J. Brown, Abigail K. Overfelt, Ethan K. Overfelt, Carson L. Brown, Harper L. Brown, Hunter A.J. Brown and Madison M.L. Brown.
A service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Tammany View Baptist Church in Lewiston. A private committal service will be at the Moscow Cemetery prior.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.net.