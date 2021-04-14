A longtime native of Palouse, Jerry Wayne Brackett went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
He had been living in Federal Way, Wash., for the past 27 years. He was a longtime member of the Nazarene Church. He was 82.
He was proceeded in death by parents Fay and Nell Brackett, of Palouse; an infant brother; and son-in-law Ken Eckert, of Federal Way, Wash. He is survived by siblings Joan (Paul) Million, of Moscow, and their children, David (Jennifer) Brackette, of Maple Valley, Wash., and their family; Teresa (Mark) Carroll, of Vancouver, Wash., and their family; daughters Sherry (Mike) Watson, of Colfax, and Tammy (Ken-deceased) Eckert, of Federal Way, Wash.
Family will be having a small informal graveside gathering at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse. All are welcome.