Jill Anne (Frensdorf) Anderson, born June 14, 1949, was surrounded by loving family when she passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Jill was born in Coeur d’Alene to Harold and Doris (McEuen) Frensdorf. She attended Coeur d’Alene High School, and enjoyed swimming at Sander’s Beach, skiing, and serving as Vikette Leader.
Jill completed her associate degree at North Idaho College and continued her business and accounting studies at the University of Idaho. While attending NIC, she was a cheerleader and worked at the Frost-Top Drive-In, where she met the dreamboat who would become her husband, Donald Anderson. Don and Jill married May 31, 1969, at the Coeur d’Alene Methodist Church.
Jill worked at the University of Idaho for almost 22 years, holding positions in various departments including forestry, education, counseling services and finally, the Women’s Center. After retiring from the U of I, Jill continued to run her successful bed and breakfast (Anderson’s on Eighth), which she ran for more than 17 years.
In her free time, Jill enjoyed gardening, baking (she delighted in informing people of her title as the Latah County Grain Growers Bread Queen of 1976), entertaining, sailing with her husband, hiking around the Inland Northwest, engaging in shenanigans with her sisters in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe.
Jill is survived by two brothers Jeffry and Gary Frensdorf; three children Kelly (Kris), Kimberly (Adam), Brady (Char); and two grandchildren Clinton and Maximus.
A limited capacity service will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the 1912 Center in Moscow, followed by an open reception from 3-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.