Jimmy E. Anderson, 83, Garfield area farmer, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Garfield.
Jimmy was born Dec. 25, 1937, at home near Garfield to M.E. “Dutch” and Madge Boyer Anderson. He lived in the Farmington Garfield area most of his life, graduating from Garfield High School in 1955. Following high school graduation, Jim served in the U.S. Navy, receiving an honorable discharge.
Jim started farming at Garfield in January 1958. On Feb. 6, 1960, Jim married the love of his life, Janiece Appel. They worked side by side on the farm while raising four sons. His first farming experience was at the age of 7, when he started driving tractor and punching combine header for his dad during World War II, as help was hard to find. He took great pride in keeping his equipment in good condition and spent many hours eradicating weeds. They retired in 2001 and moved into Garfield.
As an active 4-H member, Jim was awarded a trip in 1953 to the National 4-H Congress in Chicago for Meat Animal. He was a 4-H leader, former member of the Palouse Empire Fair Board and helped with the hospice program in Whitman County.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. His favorite place to camp was along the Washington Coast, where he enjoyed flying kites and watching the ships going in and out of the Columbia River.
He is survived by his four sons, Jeff (Alyce), of Pullman, Keith (Audrey), of Cheney, Bruce, of Spokane, and Jiggs (Debbie), of Garfield; along with nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Janice Anderson.
A private family service will be held in the Garfield Cemetery.
Special thank you to LaDow Court Assisted Living for their special care and for all the lunches he received over the years. Also, to Govind Singh, M.D., at Whitman Medical Group for his great care and compassion. Memorials may be made to LaDow Court Assisted Living.
Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family.