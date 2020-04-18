Joan Lucille (McGill) Pubols, 88, of Pullman, died quietly and peacefully at Considerate Care Adult Family Home in Pullman on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Joan was born March 5, 1932, in Havre, Mont., the eighth of 10 children, seven girls and three boys, born to Henry E. and Willie (Grubb) McGill. When Joan was in the fifth grade, her family moved to Portland, Ore., where she graduated from Cleveland High School in 1950.
While a senior in high school, she met Merton at church in Portland. They dated during college and married in 1953. She and Merton had four children, Sheryl, Steve, Mark and Martha. Throughout their marriage, Joan and Merton lived in Portland, Indiana and New York, but their home has mostly been in Pullman since 1962.
While the children were young, Joan was primarily a homemaker. Later, she worked at Washington State University as an administrative assistant in the College of Pharmacy and the Department of Anthropology, retiring in 1997. A talented seamstress and clever with crafts, she was sweet-natured, fun and funny; a great baker, friends still talk about her cookies and bread. She enjoyed watching sports, traveling, outdoor activities and hiking and camping with her extended family. She loved playing with her grandchildren. Joan was an active church member wherever she lived; she especially loved teaching children. Since 1980, Emmanuel Baptist has been her church home.
For more than 30 years, Joan lived with MS and more recently with Alzheimer’s disease.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Dyllis, Bonnie, Dorothy and Marjorie; and her brothers, Paul, Eugene and Robert. Two of her sisters, Rosemary and Ruth, survive. She is survived by Merton, her husband of 66 years; their four children and their spouses, Sheryl and David Kimes, Steve and Margo Pubols, Mark and Michelle Pubols, and Martha and Mike Walpole; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Jeff and Caro Kimes, Emily and Scott Cornish, Katy Kimes, Kyle and Kellie Pubols, Blair and Jessica Pubols, Janelle Pubols, Jessica Mathison and Connor Mathison; and four great-grandchildren, Lyla, Calvin, Avery and Barrett.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all gather to celebrate Joan’s life. Donations in Joan’s memory can be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church for Children’s Ministry or to Alzheimer’s Disease Research.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.