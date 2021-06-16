Joan Pyle was born Feb. 15, 1934, in Williston, N.D. and died in Spokane, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was the fourth of five children born to John and Victoria Clemetson. Joan graduated from Pullman High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Jim Pyle Oct. 2, 1953. They had three children. Joan worked with the Pullman Police Department and later as support staff at Washington State University. Joan found delight in her family, her worshipping congregation at Bethel Church of the Nazarene, her friends, and Cougar athletics.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her husband of 62 years. She is survived by her children, Connie (Jerry) Kyllo, Ron (Peggy) Pyle, and Jodi Pyle; her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with one on the way. As Joan requested, no funeral service will be held. An online guest book and June 18 celebration of life details are available at pnwcremation.com.