Joan Gale Zabel-King, 78, of Pullman, passed away Aug. 11, 2023, at her Pullman home. Joan was born March 30, 1945, in Santa Barbara, Calif., to Leonard and Sara (Crowder) Zabel. Joan grew up in Santa Barbara, Rochester, Minn. and Cambria, Calif., graduating from Coast Union High School in 1963. For her 40-year reunion she wrote: “After graduation, I headed to New York to attend art school (later becoming an accomplished printmaker, photographer and papermaker). I soon found out that I lacked the survival skills necessary to live in the big city so decided to rectify that by joining the U.S. Marine Corp.” Joan served between 1963-1965 and was among a very elite group of the first female Marines. Her art background came in handy, as she spent her military career as an illustrator in Quantico, Va. Joan married John Dyar and they had two children (Jason and Julie). The family lived in Italy and Ogden, Utah, before returning to California where she raised her children in Santa Cruz and Santa Barbara. She continued her art work and photography and traveling the United States.
In 1991, Joan moved to Pullman and renovated the old Christian Science Church on Whitman Street into a home. Joan married Garrison “Skip” King in 1996, and celebrated 27 years together this past July. Together Joan and Garrison made their home in the old church on Whitman Street. Joan had fond memories of working at White Drug in Pullman and later at the Geology Department at the University of Idaho and at the College of Pharmacy at Washington State University where she made many friends, by being supportive of visitors to the community from other lands. Joan volunteered as a docent at the WSU Fine Arts Museum. She also took part in the Pullman Dinner Theatre during its later years. Her interests, hobbies and passions included art, music, gardening and travel. She enjoyed going to museums, spending time near the ocean, and exploring in the mountains. Joan shared all of this and all of her love with all of her family. She found great joy watching her grandson Justus grow up.
Her family would like to thank the many medical professionals in the community who saw to her care over the years. Joan is survived by her husband Garrison King at their Pullman home; her son Jason Christopher Dyar and daughter Julie Anna (Dyar) Levesque of Pullman; her grandson Justus Blue Levesque of Pullman; two sisters Judy Ginochio and Janet Cuslidge; a brother Mark Zabel and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 NE Orchard St., Pullman.
