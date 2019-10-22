Joann Parkins, of Troy, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. She was 88.
Joann was born Sept. 23, 1931, in Moscow to Arthur and Irene Frederickson. She attended school at the Miller Trestle School House near her rural home before it closed, then graduated from Troy High School. On April 11, 1948, Joann married Joe Parkins in Spokane, they were later blessed with three children, Kris, Betty and Bob. Over the years, Joann and Joe lived in Moscow, Lewiston and Troy, and she worked as a waitress at many area restaurants.
Joann loved camping, fishing, watching her children and grandchildren and competing in rodeos and omoksees, and she belonged to several area saddle clubs.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, son Bob, brother Orval Fredrickson, sister June (Marvin) Cleveland and infant sister Pearl Fredrickson.
She is survived by her daughters, Betty (Marvin) Shoemaker, of Spokane, and Kris Parkins, of Troy; sister Jeanette (Nick) Hites, of Moscow; brothers Mike (Beverly) Fredrickson, of Troy, and Larry (Becky) Fredrickson, of Deary; sister-in-law Marlene Fredrickson, of Troy; and daughter-in-law Krista Parkins. Grandchildren Paul (Cindy) Shoemaker, Kode (Richard) Hanson, Miranda (Mike) Shell, Trina Shoemaker, Lindsey (Kelsey) Felton; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and dearly loved numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Troy Ambulance fund, Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, with lunch provided by the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.