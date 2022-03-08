Joanne Held Logan passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the age of 89 surrounded by her children in Roseville, Calif.
Joanne is survived by son Alan (Sharon), daughter Brenda (Tami), grandson Justin (Della), grandson Andrew, and brother Richard Held (Carolyn). She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert Grant Logan, on Nov. 1, 2020.
Joanne was born Jan. 19, 1933, in Pullman to Sadie Beryl McCutchen and Roy Held. She graduated from Pullman High School in 1950. Joanne was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority on the Washington State campus 1950-54, graduating with a degree in foreign languages. There she met Sigma Nu, Robert “Bob” Logan, in the International Club, whom she married in 1953. Bob’s military service took him to Munich, Germany, and Joanne joined him there in 1955. Their mutual love of travel pulled them together and they spent a lifetime enjoying travel, both international and domestic.
In 1956, they moved to Oakland, Calif., where Joanne worked for Kaiser until they moved to Hayward with the birth of their son, Alan. Within four years, they opened Parkway Pharmacy in Fremont, Calif., and moved to Fremont just before the birth of daughter, Brenda, in 1963. Joanne worked as the bookkeeper for the pharmacy, opening Bob’s Apothecary just years later. Joanne enjoyed attending her children’s events, played bridge in two clubs, attended AAUW and joined PEO. Before a trip to Munich in 1972, Joanne enrolled the family in German classes so they could speak to family when visiting there.
Joanne was a servant to our Lord and was active in the Irvington Presbyterian Church on the Mission Committee, as a deacon, served meals to local youth, and visited the homes of church newcomers. After moving to Lincoln, Calif., in 2000, she and Bob continued to be active at Roseville Presbyterian (Centerpoint) with small group Bible study, Missions, and on the Sunday morning breakfast team. Joanne attended Lincoln Hills Community Church the past several years.
Joanne was an avid crafter and artist. She belonged to the Ohlone Art Association in Fremont and then to the Lincoln Hills Art Association. Joanne found a passion in paper crafting and there are recipients of her handmade cards near and abroad. Oil paintings of her artwork adorn the homes of many in her family. Joanne was quite talented.
After moving to Del Webb Lincoln Hills in 2000, Joanne enjoyed the social gatherings of neighbors in Village 27. Avid Camellia flower growers, Joanne and Bob joined the Camellia Society of Sacramento and participated in years of Camellia shows in Northern California with flower entries and as judges. Joanne helped establish Chapter MK for PEO in Lincoln and those sisters remained dear to her.
Joanne was a wife, sister, mom, grandmother, gardener, artist and friend earnest in her love for our Lord and for her family.