John Anthony Bieker passed away in the early hours of Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
John was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son. He was the type of man many would call “Salt of the Earth”; a person of great kindness, reliability and honesty.
John was a quiet man of few words and valued his family above all else. He spent much of his time doing outdoor activities like camping; spending time at the lake with his sister-in-law’s family (Nancy and Art), which most often included his baby brother, Dan; snowmobiling; and going on horse packing trips. Gardening was a cornerstone of his activities during the summer until the end of his life; he loved sharing its bounty with his family and friends.
John was born April 26, 1936, in Ferdinand, to Joseph and Henrietta Bieker (Haener). He lived in Ferdinand with his family until 1948 when they moved to Moscow. He attended and graduated from Ursuline Academy.
After graduation, John started working at Haener Saw Mill owned by his uncle in Grangeville. During this time, he lived with his grandparents in Ferdinand and commuted into Grangeville. He then returned to Moscow and attended the University of Idaho, where he was drafted shortly after in to the United States Army. He spent two years in military service (1957-59), and returned to attending a school to be a heavy equipment operator. With his new education he was hired at the Otto Hill Saw Mill in Viola. His next job was at the International Harvester in Moscow. During this time, John and Terrill Bieker stepped up to raise their nieces and nephew. The need to put more food on the table required a higher paying job, and this meant back to the woods as part of Main and Bieker logging, based out of Bovill. As the family grew, John was needed closer to home. so he took a job working the farm for Cliff Wolf, then finally starting his own business, John’s Continuous Gutter, from 1975 to present. He was climbing ladders and scaling roofs into his 70s.
John married Terrill Bledsoe in a double wedding ceremony with his brother, Ron, and future wife, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, Feb. 27, 1960. They were married for 62 years.
John was involved in many groups over the years. He was a 4-H leader for more than 20 years; part of the Latah Wildlife Association; part of Friends of McCroskey Park (he and a friend uncovered that the State of Idaho was redirecting funds meant for McCroskey to other state programs and had them returned to projects for McCroskey Park); he took an active role with the development of the Centennial Trail; and he belonged to the Home Builders Association.
John loved telling stories to the grandkids and feeding M&Ms and red licorice to the younger ones. He enjoyed being in the mountains on a horse. He spent time taking 4-H kids on pack trips and taking friends hunting. John took great pride in the fact that he took the then-Gov. Cecil Dale Andrus hunting, and smiled when he recalled the news reports that the governor was working on the budget as he was harvesting his elk.
John is survived by his wife, Terrill Bieker (Bledsoe); daughters, Debby Davis, Irene Davis Mundy (David), Mary Bieker (Randy Osborne) and Betty Bieker (Kenneth Rikhana); son, John Bieker (Martha); siblings, Ken, Joe, Marv, Dan and LaVonne Spence; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceding John in death are his parents, Joe and Etta Bieker; brothers, John and Ron; daughters, Kathern and Susan; and son, Everett.
A rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mass will follow Wednesday, July 20, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Burial will be held at the Moscow Cemetery after the service with a reception to follow at St. Augustine Catholic Church.
John will be patiently waiting at the end of the trail for his loved ones.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow. Condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.