John Arthur “Jack” LeClaire passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in the Boise area, where he had lived since November 2017. He was born to Seth Arthur LeClaire and Margaret Mary “Rita” (McNicholas) LeClaire in Anaconda, Mont., Aug. 23, 1927.
In 1946, Jack graduated from Anaconda High School and enlisted directly into the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged following the short illness and death of his mother in 1948.
Upon returning from the service, Jack moved to Missoula to resume his education at the University of Montana. His first objective was to become a high school math teacher and to coach football, basketball and track. Along the way, he eventually found his most important reason to be in college — he met JoAnn Whalen. Jack and JoAnn had common friends who introduced them. They were married Aug. 29, 1951, in JoAnn’s hometown of Pompey’s Pillar, Mont. (near Billings).
Jack left his mark with many accomplishments in 15 years of teaching and coaching in Montana.
In 1968, Jack and JoAnn made the difficult decision to leave Montana to begin managing and then owning a retail appliance store. Jack’s sister, Mary (LeClaire) Deranleau, and her husband, Jim, who had Deranleau’s Appliance of Lewiston, wanted them to run Deranleau’s Appliance of Moscow. Montana’s loss was Moscow’s gain.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, JoAnn (Whalen) LeClaire; daughters Connie (LeClaire) Foiles (Tom Simon) and Terrie LeClaire (Steve Douglas); sons Tim LeClaire (Julie), Tom LeClaire (Briana) and Mike LeClaire (Melissa). Jack is also survived by 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Numerous deeply loved nieces and nephews were also cherished by Jack.
Services to honor Jack will be held in Livingston, Mont., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Saturday. Graveside services and a reception will follow afterward.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, a funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, with a reception to follow at LaQuinta.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho.