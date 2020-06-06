Sunday, May 17, 2020, John Cody Balka passed away at the age of 40.
Cody was born in Troy on Dec. 12, 1979, to Chris and Sherry Balka (Watson). From infancy, he was off to the races, excelling in all things athletic while attending Troy Schools.
As a young man, he developed an eye for detail, and especially enjoyed the art and science of building and construction, always thinking about better and easier ways to do things. He excelled at jet boat fabrication and as a drywall journeyman, and took great pride in doing things “the right way.”
Cody was known to many for his work ethic, generous spirit and being a good listener, always willing to lend a hand. Friends gave him nicknames like “School-boy” and “Wheels.” It’s fair to say that all who knew Cody loved him.
He is survived by his daughter, Isis; his mother, Sherry Bridges; father Chris Balka; and his two brothers, Jake Brunton and Justin Coursey.
Remembrances can be made by donating to A Living Tribute-Plant a Tree, or to UW Medicine-Prosthetics.
In God’s Loving Hands, Cody, Rest In Peace.