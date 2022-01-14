John David Ludwig Maurin

John D. L. Maurin died peacefully at his home Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. He was 68.
John was born Feb. 16, 1953, in Moscow to Leo and Ida Maurin. He graduated from Moscow High School in 1971. He owned and operated John’s Radiator Repair and John’s Saw and Lawnmower Service in Moscow for many years. John enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and spending time with friends and family.
John is survived by his wife, Kay; and children, John, of Moscow, Jessica, of Meridian, Idaho, Patrick, of Columbus, Ga., and Christy, of Troy, Ohio. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
At his request, no service will be held. Special thanks to his friends and caregivers who supported him during the past few months. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.