John Koubourlis, of Moscow and Pullman, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Portland, Ore. He died too young; his hopes and his potential will never be realized. We, his family, are heartbroken, sustained by our memories of him and by the knowledge that each of us in her or his own way tried their best to help him. He is survived by his mother, Toni; by his father, Demetrius and by his sisters Niki, Kore, Yana and Sophia (Karla).

John, a beautiful baby with a full head of dark hair and sea-blue eyes (eyes that as those of you who knew him will recall later became a deep, engaging shade of brown), was born at Gritman Memorial Hospital in Moscow on Dec. 28, 1977, one of the hundreds of babies delivered by Dr. William P. Marineau.

John and his family moved to Pullman when he was about 2 years old, where he graduated from Pullman High School in the spring of 1996. John also attended Lincoln Middle School, where he is doubtless well remembered, and Jefferson Elementary School.