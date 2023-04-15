John Koubourlis, of Moscow and Pullman, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Portland, Ore. He died too young; his hopes and his potential will never be realized. We, his family, are heartbroken, sustained by our memories of him and by the knowledge that each of us in her or his own way tried their best to help him. He is survived by his mother, Toni; by his father, Demetrius and by his sisters Niki, Kore, Yana and Sophia (Karla).
John, a beautiful baby with a full head of dark hair and sea-blue eyes (eyes that as those of you who knew him will recall later became a deep, engaging shade of brown), was born at Gritman Memorial Hospital in Moscow on Dec. 28, 1977, one of the hundreds of babies delivered by Dr. William P. Marineau.
John and his family moved to Pullman when he was about 2 years old, where he graduated from Pullman High School in the spring of 1996. John also attended Lincoln Middle School, where he is doubtless well remembered, and Jefferson Elementary School.
After graduation, John moved to Seattle where he attended the University of Washington, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in the College of Letters and Science and a Bachelor of Science degree in the College of Business. He went on to earn a Master of Business Administration at the University of Oregon in Eugene. For a number of years, he worked with his mother managing her rental properties in Vancouver, Wash. Later he started his own business.
As a teen and young man, John often cared for and helped the underdog. He appreciated music (he loved Kiss before the age of 7, punk rock as a teen, and The Eagles and The Band as an adult). John was a drummer in several bands, including Billy Blank and the Radar Boys, Mea Culpa, and Buttercup. John’s sense of humor and his urge to live large burned bright. He always made an effort to do the little things that made an ordinary event, dinner, or trip just a bit more special. He will be missed.
To view photos from John’s life and share tributes, please visit his online memorial page, John Koubourlis (1977-2023), at forevermissed.com/john-koubourlis/about. Should you have a story about John that you would be more comfortable sharing with the family privately, emails may be sent to friendsofjohnk@outlook.com; your stories are welcome in our time of grieving.
The John Koubourlis Memorial Fund has been established in John’s name at Columbia River Mental Health Services in Vancouver, Wash. This is a local non-profit that does great work with kids, teens and adults in all walks of life throughout Southeast Washington, regardless of ability to pay. They tried to help John. Donations may be made through this link: crmhs.org/donate and enter the name of the fund where indicated.
Memorial donations are a beautiful way to honor John’s life by possibly saving the life of someone like John, of someone who is loved as John was and who is at risk as John was.