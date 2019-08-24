John Greenway was born near Abilene, Texas, Jan. 8, 1930, to Jake and Cleo Greenway. He was born at home in a three room cotton share cropper’s shack. It was on his mother’s 17th birthday, with her mother doing the delivery. He grew up then in central and west Texas, and attended high school in Kermit, Texas. He started driving a concrete truck while still in high school, and was involved in some sort of construction the rest of his working life.
He joined the Army in July of 1948, and then married Anne Silliman in Kermit on Oct. 8, 1948. He served a year of active duty in the army out of Fort Hood, Texas, then five years in the reserves. During that time, he worked for a while in the oil fields around Odessa, Texas, and then moved his family to Corpus Christi, Texas, to go to the university there. He worked drywalling and painting while getting his degree in education, and continued to do so after he moved the family to Fort Worth, Texas, to attend seminary at Hardin-Simmons University. While there, he started preaching part time as a fill-in at Baptist churches around the area.
Finishing the seminary in 1959, and responding to a want ad job offer for a drywaller/painter, he moved the family to Cheyenne, Wyo., for a new beginning. He got involved right away in the construction of a start up church there, and again preaching part time as a fill-in whenever/whereever possible around the area. He took on a small church as bi-vocational pastor in Rock River, Wyo., commuting back and forth two hours each way every Sunday. Then he got an elementary school teaching job at a remote uranium mine in Shirley Basin, Wyo., and the commute was cut to only an hour and a half each way every Sunday. When the school consolidated with Medicine Bow, Wyo., he got a job teaching in the high school there, and the drive to the Rock River church was cut to only 30 minutes each way.
About 1970, they moved to be near Anne’s family in central Wisconsin, and the next 20 years saw them moving a number of times around that area and central Minnesota, always involved in small churches, often as bi-vocational pastor, and teaching school and/or doing re-modeling work.
In 1990, John and Anne moved to Elk River, Idaho, so he could work in construction with his son. While in Elk River, he also served as part-time preacher at the community church, and for a term as mayor. John “retired” about 2007 to enjoy Elk River and to take more time for Anne.
He and Anne moved to Troy in 2010, and into “assisted living” at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow in late 2012. They lived safely, quietly and comfortably at “Good Sam” for the next several years.
John died early in the morning Thursday, March 7, 2019, at “Good Sam,” because of complications of an earlier stroke and pneumonia. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Anne; son Kevin Greenway, of Troy; and daughters Cynthia Smith, of Austin, Texas; Diann Drews-Selvig, of Huntley, Minn.; Melissa Olson, of Bowler, Wis.; and Heather Bullard, of Columbia, S.C.; and eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
There will be a short service to celebrate John’s life at the Elk River Community Bible Church at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. Anyone is welcome and encouraged to come and share memories about John.
John was a prolific writer, maintaining many relationships through letters, writing many poems and short stories, and even had a paperback book published about some teenagers in a logging community. Some of his writings will be available for perusal at the service.
John’s ashes will be interred at the cemetery in Elk River later that morning.
