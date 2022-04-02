John Holland Cunningham passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones, on Bainbridge Island, Wash.
John was born May 30, 1946, in Whittier, Calif., attended La Serna High School and the University of Oregon in Eugene for one year. John spent his career working as a lineman (SCE, WWP, BEC, PP/PSE, SCL) and in the IBEW union hall representing workers. Serving the community was a passion of John’s. He served on Planning and Zoning and City Council in Moscow, and most recently the Utility Task Force for Bainbridge Island.
At the age of 40, he found sobriety and was a member of AA until his passing. The many, many relationships he enjoyed through the program were of great importance to him and served as a solid foundation to his life.
John was a lifelong learner, and took a BA degree from Labor College/Antioch University in his 50s and a master’s degree from Gonzaga University in Servant Leadership in his 60s. He read El Pais daily and did his best to support small bookstores across the planet. He loved to cook and during the pandemic had fun experimenting with soda bread recipes.
John and his wife, Kate, loved to walk and enjoyed pilgrimages in Europe and Japan and snorkeling in Hawaii. During the pandemic, they’ve put on the miles in local trails on Bainbridge and the Kitsap Peninsula. Although born and raised in Southern California, Bainbridge Island is where he called home. John loved iced coffee (he tithed regularly at Starbucks), a good book and sun on his face, and said Ho-Hum frequently. “We get to experience life,” he often said, and he certainly did. When the sun was out, you would see him on his front porch looking out at Mount Rainier in shorts and bare feet.
John was preceded in death by his father, Harry Don Cunningham, mother, Marjorie Holland Cunningham and stepmother Mary Cunningham. John is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen (Kate) O’Brien; brother, Richard Cunningham (Michelle); sons, Don Cunningham (Heather), Fred Cunningham (Alicia), Matt Cunningham (Annette), Scott Beaudry (Xiuli) and Chris Beaudry (Susan); grandchildren, Zach, Stratton and Vivian Cunningham, and Ellie and Tommy Beaudry; niece, Sarah Cunningham (Patrick); and many loving friends and co-workers.
A celebration of John’s life, including lots of time for fellowship, will be held from 12:30-3:30 p.m. PDT June 5 at Islandwood Environmental Center on Bainbridge Island. Those who cannot attend in person can attend the program component online via Zoom (roughly 1-2 p.m. PDT). Please send a request for a Zoom invite to johncmemorial@gmail.com. If you wish to make a donation in John’s name, his favorites included ACLU, SPLC or any civil rights organization, as well as those promoting literacy (because “if you can read, you can lead”). For additional information, see the obituary pages at cookfamilyfuneralhome.com.