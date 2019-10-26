Longtime Bovill resident John K. McDonald — Johnny to family and friends — died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Lewistown, Mont., where he had lived for three years. He died at Central Montana Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Johnny, 88, was born on the kitchen table of his parents’ home Dec. 11, 1930, in Bovill; the doctor came to the house because an infection was rampant in the Bovill hospital at the time. He was the youngest of four children of Richard A. McDonald and Louise Jacobs McDonald. Johnny grew up in a loving family that valued education, and he exhibited a quirky sense of humor until dementia eroded his ability to formulate puns.
He had a lifelong interest in geography, geneaology and history, and was considered Bovill’s resident amateur historian. As a child, he helped deliver milk for his family’s dairy, and was formed in a generous Christian faith by his Episcopalian mother and Catholic father. He was baptized and raised Catholic. Johnny graduated from Deary High School in 1950. He interrupted his studies at the University of Idaho to enlist in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was based mostly in Salzburg, Austria. After his separation from the Army in early 1955, he took a road trip to Mexico with his buddies and later returned to the university, graduating with a degree in political science in 1957.
Johnny worked briefly as an insurance adjuster near Seattle and as a log scaler in Missoula, Mont., before returning to Bovill in the 1970s to care for his aging mother. He worked for the Idaho Department of Lands as a scaler for many years before retiring in 1995. He lived in the family home in Bovill before moving to Montana in late 2016. He loved road trips, and twice crisscrossed the country. Touring around the West and gambling in Nevada, was his idea of a vacation. Johnny never married, but had a partner, Janet Conner, for the last 15 years he spent in Bovill. She died in September.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Larry McDonald and Dix McDonald; sister Colleen McDonald Moulton; and nephews Ric McDonald and Quinn Moulton. He is survived by nieces Maureen Ferris, of Rochester, N.Y., Julene Lamoureaux, of Klamath Falls, Ore., Lisa LiVigne, of Ithaca, N.Y., Mindy McDonald, of Cranford, N.J., and Kristen Moulton-Cilwick, of Lewistown, Mont.; nephew Marc Moulton, of Fort Collins, Colo.; and six cousins.
Johnny’s body has been cremated. He did not want a funeral, but the family will have a memorial service and bury his ashes in Latah County next spring or summer.
A memorial service and burial of cremated remains will be in 2020. Details to be announced.