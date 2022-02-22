My dad, John L. Stauffer, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Troy.
He was born Feb. 22, 1947, to Delmar L. Stauffer and Bronika (Tymcio) Stauffer in Great Falls, Mont., where he graduated from Great Falls High School in 1965. After serving four years in the U.S. Navy, he attended school in Oregon and worked as an office equipment technician for 37 years in Moscow.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jonathan Stauffer. He is survived by his brother, Gregory Stauffer; his daughter, Sara (Stauffer) Florence, her husband, Gerry, and children Severin, Keagan and Rowan Florence; his daughter-in-law, Toby Stauffer; and his godson, Nathan Mulch and wife, Colette Maimone. My dad was known and loved by many, and will be missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow is handling other arrangements, and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com. For updates and sharing memories, email js22sf@gmail.com or join the group “Celebrating my Dad, John Stauffer” on Facebook.