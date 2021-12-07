John Laird Lynch passed away peacefully at his home in Moscow, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, surrounded by those who loved him, including his daughter, Destiny, to whom he was “the best dad in the world.”
He was born Feb. 26, 1954, to Charles “Bud” Lynch and Irene (Tull) Lynch and grew up on the family homestead north of Orofino. Living closely to the land was important to him and he practiced the skills he had learned there: gardening and canning, hunting on the Upper 40, making homemade mincemeat to share with the family at Christmas, baking, cooking and telling stories. In the summer of 2015, he gathered the family to re-chink and re-roof the one-room log cabin his 17-year-old father had built, a cabin where his parents lived early in their marriage and where his older sisters’ lives began.
It seemed John could do anything, from operating heavy equipment to crocheting. When he wasn’t working at jobs ranging from logging to construction to plowing snow, he was helping countless others. He is remembered for his inspiration and generosity. A founding board member of the Latah Recovery Center, his spirit was instrumental in its success. His time in the community, with outreach and service, was vast and far reaching, changing and saving lives. John was a guide for countless people in a new way of living. He was humble, yet recognized by the community as being legendary in his commitment and service, with the best stories that made rooms full of people laugh. Ask anyone about John Lynch and the first response you’ll get is a warm smile. He was loved. He was love. His heart was gold, his message was clear and his kindness was endless. He was a phenomenal presence on the Palouse and beyond. We will never know just how many hearts and lives he influenced. His friends and family near and far feel his loss deeply and know that the world has lost a grand soul.
He and his only child, Destiny, were always there for each other. Family and community could count on him, too. With fellow Orofino “Pyro-Maniacs,” he helped set off the Fourth of July fireworks display. Although John was an avid reader and lifelong learner, he did not earn his high school diploma earlier in life and didn’t feel right about it. So, at age 51, he earned his GED with the highest possible score and proudly spoke at his GED graduation ceremony.
When he was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, he kept living his philosophy of “one day at a time,” finding joy in mushrooming, huckleberry picking, traveling, and camping on the Lochsa and the North Fork with Karen, his loving partner.
John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jill Lynch. He is survived by his daughter, Destiny Lynch (Evan); sister Bette Lynch Husted (Dean); brothers Tom Lynch and Monte (Kitty) Lynch; niece Angela Lynch Nelson; nephews Josh Husted, Aaron Lynch, Jacob Lynch and Jared Lynch; maternal aunt Carolyn Cuddy; numerous cousins; treasured companion Karen Knoff; her daughters, Mathea Braatne and Malena Braatne-Millstein (Leo); and grandson Jackson, who put many smiles on his grandpa’s face.
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the Virginia Mason Foundation at connect.virginiamasonfoundation.org, or the Latah Recovery Center at latahrecoverycenter.org/contact-and-support-us.