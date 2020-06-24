John Michael Berg, of Moscow, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home. He was 77.
John was born Feb. 12, 1943, in Moscow to Robert H. and Clarice L. (Hart) Berg. He attended Moscow schools, graduating from Moscow High in 1961. After high school, he worked as a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service in Avery, Idaho.
He and Parmalee Moos were married in 1961 and they had their first child, a son, Derrick, in 1962. John attended the University of Idaho while working at Crites Warehouse. In 1967, he graduated with a business degree, and they had a second child, a daughter, Stacy.
Following graduation, John worked for Del Monte (living in Wapato and Zilla), returning to Moscow in 1969, working for Dumas Seed Co.
In 1970, he moved his family to Oregon where he started his 25-year career as a deputy and detective for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department. During that tenure he served in a variety of assignments, including patrol, detective, forest service, river patrol and hazmat.
Divorced in 1975, John maintained residence in Sandy, Ore. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working out. He married Karen Ilene White in 1982 and together they enjoyed living along the Sandy River until 2002. At that time, he returned to his Moscow roots where together they built their “dream home” that they have shared with family and friends since.
John is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen, at their Moscow home; his son, Derrick Berg, of Hillsboro, Ore.; daughter Stacy Bahns (Brad), in Sherwood, Ore.; a stepson, Bill White (Tana), and a stepdaughter, Kim Rispler (Todd), all in Gresham, Ore. He also leaves grandchildren Brittany Berg, Taylor Rispler, Jakob White, Carter Bahns, Hannah Rispler, Jesse White and Delaney Bahns; along with a sister, Barbara Wisnaes, in Virginia; and brothers Gary Berg (Chris), in Gresham, Ore., and Tim Berg (LeeAnn), in Moscow.
John was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carol Woodward.
A celebration of life will be held in Oregon at a time to be announced. Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, is assisting the family, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.