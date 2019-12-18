John Paulson, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bishop Place in Pullman. He was 76.
John was born in Moscow on Aug. 6, 1943, to John and Helen Paulson. John attended school in Moscow and graduated from Moscow High School. He joined the Air Force and served in the Vietnam War as a mechanic from 1966 to 1970.
He was widowed by Mabel Paulson, who passed Nov. 3, 2018, after 25 years of marriage.
John is survived by his son, Douglas Paulson; stepchildren Peggy Ayers and Patty Giusti; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for John will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Moscow Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.