John Albert Pritchett, 88, of Moscow, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

John was born March 22, 1935, in Pocatello to John and Flora (Sax) Pritchett. He grew up in the town of Mackay, Idaho, and graduated from Mackay High School. He attended the University of Idaho and graduated with a degree in forestry. In his early career, he worked as a firefighter for the forest service and a miner in Colbalt, Idaho. He joined the United States Army in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1965. His service in the Army included Seoul, Korea. He spent 43 years working for USDA as a wheat research technician, headquartered at Washington State University. He retired in 2000. He was honored by Kim Campbell, PHD, with a new club wheat named Pritchett Wheat.

John married Afton Leaton in 1958, which ended in divorce. He married Betty Wiswall in 1964, and they had two children; Karen, 1967, and Michael, 1969. The marriage later ended in divorce. He married Lois Flomer in 1990 and inherited three more daughters. Lois affectionately teased John that it took him three times to get it right. He always agreed.

