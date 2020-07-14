John R. VanderHaak, 80, a resident of Moscow, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. John was born Aug. 20, 1939 to John and Dora VanderHaak of Lynden Wash. John attended Lynden Christian High School and graduated in 1957. He worked at Georgia Pacific in Bellingham, Wash., for 40 years, retiring in the year 2000. He also served in the Washington National Guard for six years. John married his wife, Rosella, July 9, 1980. They spent the next 40 years traveling, camping and enjoying sports.
John is survived by his wife, Rose; brother Ed and wife Twyla; his brother Darryl and wife Judy; grandson Jake VanderHaak; stepson Bob Garrett and wife Dicksie; stepdaughter Charlotte Ball; and stepson Tom and Jodi Garrett. He has nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents John and Dora VanderHaak; his son Kevin VanderHaak; his brother and sister in law Richard and Doris VanderHaak; and his sister Nelda Laudenbach.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 18, at Real Life on the Palouse, in the Eastside Marketplace, located at 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Memorial donations are accepted at the Horizon Daycare located in the Real Life Ministries, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow, Idaho, 83843.