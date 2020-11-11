John Sullivan was the love of my life. He was kind, generous and thoughtful. He loved life and enjoyed every minute of it. He was a positive influence to all who knew him. John was fun, joyful and happy. He loved nature and the Idaho outdoors.
John, 73, was born in Sacramento, Calif., and moved to Moscow in his early 20s. He has been a deputy sheriff, forest patrol and a nurse. He worked with the disabled, the elderly and the sick. He was a true servant. John loved softball and played for many years. He loved music and taught himself to play guitar. John was known by many and loved by all.
He will be survived by his wife, Diane Sullivan; his children, Craig Stovall, Shawn Sullivan, Lyndsey Stovall and Jessica Suarez; stepchildren Feliza Doering, Melissa Strunk, Alanna Strunk and Holly Varin. Also surviving him is his sister, Pat Leonard.
We will miss you, John. A memorial party will be held for John next summer.