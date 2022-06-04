John T. Brewer, 83, of Pullman, passed away Dec. 10, 2021, at Hospice House South in Spokane. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.
