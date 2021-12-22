John Thomas Brewer, 83, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Spokane.
John was born March 1, 1938, in Palo Alto, Calif., to Gardner and Lesley Rogers Brewer. He graduated in just three years from Palo Alto High School in 1955 and went on to Pomona College from 1955-59, where he graduated with honors in language studies. From 1959-62, he attended the University of Texas on a Woodrow Wilson Scholarship, earning a degree in German and a Ph.D. in philosophy.
He happily taught German literature at University of California, Riverside, from 1962-67 and at Washington State University from 1967-2002 before retiring. In addition, John loved to travel and took many sabbaticals and other trips to Europe, where he taught English and enjoyed visiting various nations.
John joined the Rotary International Service Organization in 1984. He served as district governor in 2002-03, serving an area covering Walla Walla to Pasco; northern Washington and Idaho; and Golden, British Columbia.
International service was important to John, and in 2003 he led a Rotary project that provided wheelchairs to India. He personally delivered the chairs to nine different locations and established lifelong friendships. John sponsored an exchange student from India who studied at WSU from 2006-10.
John loved his horses. He would ride long distances for hours and spent many days over the years in the saddle, training and caring for them. He also loved his dogs and was patient and kind with them, thoroughly enjoying their company.
John is a member of the St. James Episcopal Church, where he sang in the choir every Sunday and enjoyed studying liturgy with Dr. John Gravner.
John was preceded in death by his parents and older sister, Marjorie (Brewer) Truscott. He is survived by four nephews, Alan Truscott (wife, Jane, son, Matt and daughter, Aimee), of California, James Gardner Truscott, of California, George Truscott (wife, Noriko and daughter, Elena), residing in Japan, and Pavan Antony (wife, Jenny George and sons, Nathen and Michael), residing in Connecticut.
