John W. Walker, Colfax resident, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Glenhaven Adult Family Home in Pullman after battling cancer. He was 66. A private family graveside service will be in the Colfax Cemetery with plans for a memorial service to be held later. John was born April 22, 1954, in Colfax to John and Betty Roach Walker. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1973.
John loved music all of his life and especially loved playing in bands. He was an expert drummer. He often performed in gigs in Seattle and Moscow. He was married to Ginger for 18 years before they later divorced. John worked for many years for the city of Pullman Parks & Rec Department. He performed maintenance of all kinds and even took care of the swans at Sunnyside Park. He enjoyed baseball, fishing, and camping but his primary hobby and love was his music.
John is survived by his daughter, Heather Walker, and his grandson, Dezmond Napulou both of Honolulu, Hawaii; sisters, Kathy McGreevy, Colfax, Anna Hernandez, Colfax, and Bobbi Soto of Hungry Horse, Mont.; as well as stepsiblings, Mike Mattoon, Doug Mattoon, Becky Hunt, and Robin Brannon; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Nancy Walker, and by stepbrothers Don and Jeff.
The family suggests memorial gifts in his memory be to a school fund for his grandson Dezmond. Gifts can be sent in care of Bruning Funeral Home, P.O. Box 739, Colfax, WA 99111 and will be forwarded to the family. Online guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.