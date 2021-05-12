John Weldon Askins, 45, of Palouse, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
John was born Jan. 26, 1976, in Pullman to Jerry and Idella Smith Askins. He grew up in Palouse and attended school there. John loved anything with a motor and wheels and could frequently be seen around town on his motorcycle or a four-wheeler. He played football and baseball in school. Following graduation from Palouse High School in 1994, he worked various jobs in the area for local farmers and drove logging truck for the Shawver’s in St. Maries. He attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston briefly.
John was involved in a serious car accident in 1994 that nearly took his life. The outpouring of community support and love during that time was never lost on him. He never knew a stranger and loved visiting with anyone and everyone. John had many friends across all generations.
He worked in seed plants and in the farming community for several years, including time spent with the McGregor Co. at Mockonema and more recently for Northwest Grain Growers. He met Lisa Shriver through mutual friends and they were together for several years and married July 29, 2000, in Palouse. John worked at the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine for several years as a farmhand and animal caretaker.
He liked helping people, spending time with his family, anything outdoors — hunting, camping, riding ATVs, he loved it all. Spending time with his cousins in California where his mom was from was always a special time in his growing-up years as well. He often went to the farm at Kamiak Butte for more family time. He is a past member of the Palouse Lions Club. John was extremely proud of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa, at their Palouse home; his four children, Mickaila Martin, Palouse, Cassie Martin, Lewiston, John Trapper Askins, Palouse, and Jaedan Askins, Pullman; a granddaughter, Jordan; his parents, Jerry and Connie Askins, Palouse, and Jerry and Idella Griffin, Palouse; sisters Deanna Askins, Moscow, and Aquella Lovejoy, of Baltimore, Ohio; and brothers Dwayne, Monte and Brad Griffin; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The online guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.
