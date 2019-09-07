Ding-Ding! Ding-Ding! Senior Chief Scroggins departing.
Johnny Angel Scroggins Sr., 71, of Tennessee and a longtime resident of Moscow, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends Aug. 6, 2019, after a long ride on the Alzheimer’s train.
He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Athens, Tenn. His mother was Effie Irene Brown and his father was John Tyle Scroggins Sr. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1965 as a “kiddie cruiser” at 17 years old during the Vietnam War. He trained to be a storekeeper and absolutely loved that career. He met his future bride and best friend, Sharon M. Kraft of Waverly, N.Y., who was also serving in the U. S. Navy as a data processing technician. They were married in 1967 in Norfolk, Va.
Johnny left for the war five days after his first son was born and did a one year tour on the ground in Binh Tuey. His next tour sent him right back to Vietnam on a ship. This was not a good time in our nation, and service members were not treated with honor or respect. He was a senior chief when he retired after 24 years. His favorite tour was “Operation Deep Freeze” in Antarctica at McMurdo Station for a winter over tour. After retiring from the Navy, he went to work for the University of Idaho in 1989 and worked running Chem-Stores and in facilities management for 20 years and retired in 2009.
Johnny was a magnificent husband and father. He was very kind hearted and his smile would change your day. His number one passion was reading, studying and sharing the word of God. He was active with Billy Graham ministries and Teen Challenge before he got picked up by the Alzheimer’s train. He knew when the time came he would be in a far better place than Moscow, even though he did believe that Idaho was just only one half step away from forever and his home in heaven.
Although he would go with Sharon to the drop zones for sky diving and the amusement parks for the roller coaster riding, he was not a thrill seeker and would only watch. First of all, why would anybody get on a plane and then if they did, why on earth would they jump out. He loved the forests and streams. Hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes.
He leaves Sharon, his wife of 52 years in Moscow; sons Johnny A Scroggins Jr., and Michael E. Scroggins (Rosalba), both of Kennewick; daughter Teresa L. Cossairt (Donald), of Moscow; mother-in-law Ellie Kraft, of Yuma, Ariz.; sisters Diane Price (Ron) of Cleveland, Texas, and Patricia Stewart (Daryl) of Ball Ground, Ga.; grandchildren Mindy Pixley, Cammie Dahl, Mariah, Dartanian and Micah Scroggins, Heaven and Joseph Aguilar, Alondra and Jimena Heredia and Nate Cossairt; and great-grandchildren Kaydence Hawthorne, Dominic Sharp and Ezra Dahl.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; a brother, Sherman Scroggins; and his father-in-law, Edward S. Kraft Sr.
He is being buried at the Black Hills National Cemetery in South Dakota. A celebration of life was being planned for the first day of hunting season but upon reflection, it will be sometime after hunting season is over. Donations can be made to the Billy Graham Ministries or Teen Challenge in his honor. Fair Winds and following seas best friend.