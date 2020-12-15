Jolanta V. (Smeils) Kleinhofs was born Nov. 2, 1941, in Dobele, a village in the small country of Latvia. Her husband, who she would later meet as an adult in the United States, coincidentally was born in the same village four years prior to her.
As children, they separately traveled similar refugee paths during the World War II and grew up in Displaced Person camps in Europe before emigrating to the U.S. with their families. Jolanta grew to be a beautiful lady with a charming smile. Her husband, Andris, says they were “destined for each other” even though they met by accident at a youth swimming party in Lincoln, Neb., while attending university. They fell in love and were married June 4, 1965. The marriage was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Laura and Anita.
After Andris obtained his Ph.D., the family arrived in Pullman in 1967, and she enjoyed camping and exploring the Northwest region extensively, as well as international travel including Japan, Jordan, China, Australia and many countries in Europe.
Jolanta was a dedicated and wonderful mother and wife who appreciated fine art and handiwork in addition to outdoor activities such as mushrooming, gardening and occasional fishing trips to Alaska and Canada.
The end of this story for Jolanta came with the arrival of cancer. She fought it valiantly for three years until at age 79, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, she lost the battle. She is survived by her husband, Andris Kleinhofs; daughters Laura Kleinhofs (with husband Andrew Mattice) and Anita Neill as well as two half-sisters, Silvija and Ligita in Latvia, and grandchildren Aija and Andrei Mattice.
Jolanta was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Sigurds Smeils and a son-in-law Mark Neill.
Jolanta will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery with a private family graveside service.