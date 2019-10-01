Jonathan Michael Kim, 36, of Roseburg, Ore., passed away Monday morning, Sept. 23, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Ore., with family and loved ones at his side. Jon, the youngest of nine siblings, was born Oct. 26, 1982, in Moscow, to Dr. H.C. Kim and Dorothy Kim.
Jon is survived by his mother Dorothy, his beloved Angela, brothers Tom, Tim, Peter and Joe, and sisters Sue, Sylvia and Cynthia.
Jon was a lover of music, especially guitar, an avid angler, a football fan, as well as a player, a lover of comics, a poet, a legendary gamer, but most of all a dear friend to all whose lives he touched.
The family would like to thank everyone who came to see him in his final days, some of whom traveled such great distances on a moment’s notice. It is a beautiful and deeply touching testament to the man that we will all so terribly miss.
Godspeed, you glorious sonuvabitch. Godspeed.
A celebration of Jon’s life will be held Oct. 26, in Roseburg, Ore. The specific time and place will be announced when appropriate arrangements have been made.