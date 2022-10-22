Jonathan Ray Anderson passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Jon was born June 24, 1978, to Sheryl Gleason Anderson and Dennis Anderson in Moscow.
Jon went to school all 12 years in Moscow. He worked a variety of job including the Moscow Alehouse for more than six years and most recently the Moscow Food Co-op. He was well loved by his friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Anderson; his mother, Sheryl Gleason Hordemann; his maternal grandfather, Bob Gleason; and both paternal grandparents.
Jon is survived by his brothers Brad (Jackie) Meckel, Jeremy (Jennifer Rusch) Meckel, Kevin Anderson and Randy Hordemann; sisters Karen and Kelly Prichard; grandmother Wanda Gleason; his nieces Brittany (Jacob), Tayon (Nathan) and Kathleen; nephews Joe and Brian; his aunt Anita (Ron) Stearns; uncles Wayne Gleason, Dale (Nancy) Gleason; his stepdad Brad Hordemann; great nieces and nephews; along with numerous cousins and friends.
Please join his family for a graveside service at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Freeze Cemetery and a covered-dish brunch at the old VFW Hall, 735 Pine St., Potlatch.
