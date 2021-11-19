Jose Salvador Gutierrez Jr.

Jose “DJ Luvva J” Salvador Gutierrez, Jr., 44, was born Dec. 19, 1976, in Hayward, Calif. He passed away from COVID-19 complications Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Lacey, Wash., where he was a resident.
Defying all odds, from childhood Jose excelled in most anything he put his mind and hands to. At the early age of 12, he started volunteering at The Evergreen State College’s KAOS Olympia Community Radio as a DJ and continued to volunteer and collaborate with them until his passing. His first paycheck came from the newspaper The Olympian for a two-page article he wrote on hip-hop when he was 14 years old. Attending River Ridge High School in Lacey, Jose was team captain in football, baseball and basketball and was beloved by his peers and teammates, graduating in 1995.
A lifelong learner, he would pursue further education from multiple institutions of higher learning in his life, starting at Washington State University. Jose received a Bachelor of Arts from the Edward R. Murrow School of Communications there with a triple major and distinctions in TV/film production, media management and journalism, as well as a Master of Education from the College of Education. He would touch numerous lives in Pullman on air as a KZUU DJ, on Cable 8 Productions, as a DJ at local events and nightclubs, working with ASWSU student body and as a mentor to his peers. While in Pullman, Jose also founded the student organization, Black Men Making a Difference (BMMAD) and was instrumental in creating awareness and advocacy for women’s safety on campus, receiving a Restorative Justice Development certificate from Eastern Washington University.
His higher education continued in Bellingham, Wash., at Western Washington University. He received a Master of Business Administration with a distinction in Global Leadership and Diversity. He returned to Thurston County and received an additional Masters in Environmental Science and Public Administration at Evergreen State College while also continuing to volunteer at KAOS-fm. In 2021, he was continuing his higher education by remotely attending the University of California Berkeley School of Law and received a certificate in Sustainable Capitalism and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance).
During his time living in Thurston County, Jose worked as a producer at Thurston Community Television/TCTV (now Thurston Community Media/TCM) and was a Mentor Liaison for the North Thurston School District. An adjunct professor at the Northwest Indian College, Jose worked with the Tulalip and Nisqually tribes to empower youth and was a professor and director of strategic development and leadership at the Edutainment Academy and Institute; he also served as an adjunct professor of humanities and communications at South Puget Sound Community College.
Jose was a Chapter Leader, Minister, and member of the Temple of Hip-Hop organization from 1996 until his passing. He was also a respected member of the groups 206 Zulu and the Universal Zulu Nation. He was the Founder and Director of Hip-Hop for the Homeless in Washington state.
Jose served his local community in countless roles, using his gifts as a man of faith, an educator, mentor, professor, DJ, philanthropist, advocate, certified mediator, founder, leader, entertainer, philosopher and innovator. Jose was and is truly a local legend and his contributions to humanity are a reflection of what it means to love, lead and serve. He will truly be missed.
Jose is survived by his grandmother, Bernadine Miller; mother Arkame B. Curry; father Jose Salvador Gutierrez Sr.; sister Stella Haioulani; brother, Jonathon Angel Gutierrez; uncle Alphonse Curry; niece Tattiani Elliott; great-nephews Robbin Hearn, Alphonse Hearn and RiShawn Crews; and a host of other family members and friends.
A private service will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 5930 Mullen Road SE, Lacey, WA 98503. There will be a public memorial and celebration of life at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at the historic Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122. More details about this event and others can be found on Facebook and GoFundMe. Memorial contributions to be made in lieu of flowers to gofund.me/9b1c3355. For further information please call (253) 921-1160 or email freeyamind365@gmail.com.