Joseph C. Watson, 74, of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Joseph was born Feb. 3, 1946, in Seattle to Albert and Della (Gallinatti) Watson. The family moved to Waitsburg, Wash., where he graduated from Waitsburg High School. Joe attended Spokane Community College, where he received a four-year degree in electronics-research and development, graduating with honors. He married his high school sweetheart, Susan Hawks, following college they have celebrated 52 years together.
Joe began his distinguished career at Washington State University, retiring following a 44-year tenure as Director of Information Technology for Academic Media Services (AMS). Joe was involved with projects across the WSU campus to support instruction and technology needs. In particular, he managed the design, installation, infrastructure support, trainings and overall success of the Pullman General University Classrooms (GUCs). Early in his career, Joe was actively involved with the Campus Infrastructure Renewal (CIR) project which replaced wiring and cabling campuswide, via tunnels and buried fiber, and updated switches. Major contributions included serving on the provost’s GUC Committee, launching WSU’s first Apple Authorized Service Center, campuswide media services and WSU’s first Media Classroom Network. Through the years, Joe earned many certificates and received much recognition from the university for outstanding work.
Joe attended several churches in our community over his 52 years here, and for the last nine years was a member of Real Life Church in Pullman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life, earning many shooting trophies in high school. He was a member of the NRA, serving as a local board officer. He was an avid NASCAR fan; Dale Earnhart Sr. and Dale Earnhart Jr. being his favorite drivers. Joe enjoyed hunting on the Palouse for white-tailed deer and for duck in the Burbank, Wash., area; fishing for trout in lakes and steelhead in the Snake River. A favorite was Williams Lake/Klinks Resort by Cheney, Wash. He was a member of the indoor shooting range in Lewiston for a time.
Joe had much interest in the local police department. He was a part of a Civilian Advisory Group at the Pullman Police Deptartment for several years. The family was also a part of the U.S. Olympics torch run for the state, as well as helping the department in “scenario training.” Joe and his sons loved being the “bad guys” escaping from the police, as well as assisting in some search and rescue projects.
Joe is survived by his wife, Susan, at their Pullman home; his three sons, Marcus (Judy), of LaCrosse, Aaron (Patty Scott), of Clarkston, and Nathanael, of Pullman; his sister, Dr. JoEllen Watson-Spina, and husband Rev. Dr. Frank Spina; and his five grandchildren, Jesse, Kaitlin, Taylor, Josilyn and Jasmin.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center Auditorium in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.