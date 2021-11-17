Josephine “Jo” Elizabeth Berthiaume passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Moscow. She was 100 years old.
Jo was a native and a resident of her beloved Tacoma until moving to Pullman in June 2019 to be near family. Jo resided at Regency Pullman and enjoyed her many friends and the staff there. Jo loved her family and friends and they loved her. She will be greatly missed.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her son Richard, her parents, Anton and Julia Buhr, and her five siblings, Anthony, Sister Julia Antoinette (Emma), Albert, Jeff, and Julie Weber. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Warter, and her son Gerald Berthiaume (Mary), of Pullman, four grandchildren, Julia Goddard (Mark), Robert Berthiaume (Jamie), Charles Berthiaume (Lanie), Rory Berthiaume, and eleven great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be held at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at St. Leo’s Church in Tacoma. Her funeral Mass will follow at 12:10 p.m. with graveside committal at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass and reception. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.