Joy L. Tooley was born Nov. 23, 1962, in Glendale, Calif., where she enjoyed surfing, selling oranges, and later on would join the military. In the early ’90s, she moved from California to Idaho, walked into a bar one day and met the owner, Jim Sims. The two have been together ever since for the last 27 years, helping raise Dawn and Ryan Sims.
Joy admired collecting Depression-era glass and tin cans, and enjoyed gardening n’ cooking, accompanied by a drink or two.
She passed Sept. 17, 2021, was as tough as nails and not afraid to show it. With Joy around, there was never a dull moment. She will be missed.