On Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, Joyce Alsterlund passed away peacefully in her home of 66 years, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born in Colfax on Feb. 1, 1942, to Delbert Lazelle and Edith Darling Lazelle. The second of four children, she attended Palouse elementary, transferring to Potlatch Middle school and completing grades 7 and 8. She later received her GED. Joyce was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. She was always trying new ways to knit, crochet, grow things, can and cook. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters Judy (Gerald) Reisenauer, Jo (Duane) Minden and her brother, Glenn Lazelle.
Joyce married Ron Alsterlund Oct. 29, 1955, and in 1956, welcomed son Kenneth Warren. Kenny was joined by Debi (1958) and Eric (1960), completing the family. She was preceded in death by Ron in 2002. She missed him every day.
She and Gale (Sam) Dial became engaged and traveled throughout the area for several years until Sam passed away. Mom cared for Sam during his illness and is also survived by his wonderful family.
Joyce worked for the Potlatch School District and Washington State University, retiring as the coordinator of Admissions at the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine. She volunteered with the Palouse Lions club and was a founding member of the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope. She was a supporter of the Light A Candle Program at Gritman Medical Center, originally established to honor her husband, Ron.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children Kenny (Pam), Debi (Scott Dockins), Eric, and grandchildren Justin (Merilee) Alsterlund, Amy (Ben) Hudson, Kelly (Tasha) Siebert, Katie (Ryan) Breeze, Zac Dockins, Ashley (Landon) Kirk and Amber Alsterlund. She was especially beloved by them and their children, Caleb Papineau, Emma Hudson, Maverick and Georgia Joyce Alsterlund, Brenton and Brynlee Breeze, and Kyler Siebert, and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Kay Westerkamp, Phoenix, Ariz. She leaves behind many close friends including Jeannie Jeffers and Lorraine Arrasmith.
A celebration remembering her life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge Street, Palouse. There will be a potluck/covered dish reception following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope, P.O. Box 8632, Moscow, ID 83843.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.