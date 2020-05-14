Joyce Louise Gilmore, 85, a resident of Harvard, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Bishop Place in Pullman, where she had resided for the last few years.
Joyce was born to George and DeEtte (Jones) McCleerey on Oct. 25, 1934, in David City, Neb. She was the eldest of four sisters. The family moved to the Princeton area when Joyce was around 4 years old.
She married Tom Gilmore on July 22, 1950. They lived in Princeton before moving to Harvard, where the family home still stands.
Joyce and Tom welcomed four sons and the family enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting while the boys were growing up. She worked for many years at Minden’s Market in Harvard and eventually became the postmistress at the Harvard Post Office. She held that post for more than 25 years until her retirement.
Joyce was a well-known cornerstone in the Harvard community, dedicating herself particularly to the Harvard Ladies Aide in addition to holding the position of treasurer for the HooDoo Water Sewer District for many years. She was never one to shy away from offering a helping hand and treated everyone as if they were family.
She enjoyed traveling over the years. She also took many solo trips to Louisiana to visit her son, Eddie, and his family.
Joyce will forever be missed by her sons, Eddie, Mike (Laurie), Randy (Shelly), Joe (Merri Jo); nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jeanne Posey, Joanne Hemmelman and Judy Roberts; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, sister Janice and daughter-in-law Cindy. A celebration of life is to occur at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Harvard Ladies Aide or a charity of choice.
A private family graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Mendenhall Cemetery. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.