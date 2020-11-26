Joyce Mortensen Huffman, Moscow native, passed away Saturday, Oct. 21, 2020. Joyce was born Jan. 14, 1926, at Moscow, along with her twin sister, Jeane, to Harry and Alma Willis Mortensen. She lived in Craigmont until she was 10 years old and then returned to Moscow with her family. Joyce graduated from Moscow High School in 1944. After completing high school Joyce worked at Snell Tractor (later Moscow Implement) while she attended the University of Idaho graduating in 1949 with a degree in Business.
Joyce married Donald L. Huffman March 3, 1951, at the First Presbyterian Church in Moscow. The couple made their home in Seattle later moving to Spokane and finally back to Moscow. Joyce and Don had three sons, Scott, Toby and Kip.
Joyce had a successful professional career working as a bookkeeper at Puregro Company until her retirement in 1990. Joyce enjoyed working at Puregro and often commented she knew all the farmers between Spokane and Genesee.
Joyce loved sports and referred to herself as a “sportaholic.” She was a lifelong Vandal fan attending football, basketball and volleyball games as well as a fan of the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners. She bowled on several bowling leagues and was an avid golfer. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and attending sporting events to watch her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by sons Scott (Debbie), Palouse, Toby, Genesee, and Kip (Jill), Viola; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; a brother Bob Mortensen, Moscow; and her twin sister Jeane McNeilly, Colfax.
Joyce was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later time.
A special thanks to Kindred Hospice and the staff at the Regency Pullman who provided support for Joyce.
