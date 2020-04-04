Judith N. (Benge) Hansen is dancing once again, as she was reunited with the love of her life, Garfield, Monday, March, 30, 2020, because of complications of pneumonia.
Judy was born Nov. 8, 1932, in Princeton to Ella May (Hardin) and John “Dick” Benge. A dedicated wife, mother, friend, bus driver, waitress and business partner, she was married to Garfield Hansen on June 17, 1949, who preceded her in death in 2004 after more than 55 years of marriage. Judy and Garfield started Hansen Logging in 1956, joined by their son, Rick, when he was old enough to drive. Judy was integral to the success of the business. It brought her great joy to be able to contribute in various ways to the Lutheran Church and Potlatch community.
Judy loved her family most of all and would do anything and everything for them. She had a wide variety of interests and talents, including dancing, sewing, reading, painting, caring for her beautiful yard, gardening, traveling, grandkid trips, bowling, casino trips, fishing, camping at the St. Joe River, Arizona winters, and watching kids, grandkids and great-grandkids participate in their events and sports. She especially liked going to the fair, horse shows, omoksees and roping events. She regularly commented on how blessed she was to have her family, but we were the blessed ones to have had her.
Mom/Grandma Jude was spunky, stubborn, sassy and she had a loving and playful spirit, joking and teasing all the while. We all knew we had crossed the line when she would give us “the look,” causing us to snap back into line.
Judy is survived by her loving family: son Rick (Carlene), of Harvard; daughters Debbie (Doug), of Pullman, and Twila (Don), of Moscow; one brother, John (Doris), of California; one special family member, Mike Severns (Karen), of Aberdeen, S.D.; six grandchildren, Richard (Kode), Chad (Julie), Ryan (Lesley), Jesse (Jessica), Toby (Michele) and Kayla; 11 great-grandchildren, Corbin, Kenzi, Randon, Levi, Sophie, Reese, Kaney, Carlee, Camryn and Chase; bonus family, stepgranddaughter Sandee and stepgrandsons Christopher, Ethan and Luie. Though not related through blood or paperwork, Judy considered her many friends to be part of her extended family as well.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Garfield, Ellis Crathorne, great-grandson Kellen, and her sisters Peggy, Geitha and Claire.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorial donations go to the Harvard Ladies Aid, P.O. Box 42 Harvard, ID 83834, or the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Condolences can also be sent through Kramer Funeral Homes at palouse.kramercares.com.
A family memorial will be shared once we are all safe.