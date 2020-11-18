Judy Anne Cranney Randall passed away at her Moscow home Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, of cancer. She was surrounded by her children and was 83 years old.
Judy was born March 1, 1937, in Oakley, Idaho, to Monroe C. “Dode” and Lola Jefferies Cranney. She grew up in Twin Falls and later moved to Moscow where she graduated from high school. She attended the University of Idaho and was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority.
She married Noel C. Randall on Aug. 6, 1959, in Moscow and were later sealed in the Ogden, Utah, LDS Temple. After their marriage, Noel joined the Army and the family lived in many places, including Germany, Washington, Kentucky, Virginia and North Carolina.
While Noel was in school, Judy worked at the University of Idaho Mechanical Engineering Department. While Noel was in the Army, Judy had the joy of being a homemaker and raising their two children, Shawna and Eric. When Noel retired from the Army, they returned to Moscow to settle. Judy worked at the Latah County Health Department until her retirement.
Judy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many callings, including doing a service mission with Noel.
Judy was an avid bowler and was always on a league while her health allowed. She had many fond memories of traveling to bowling tournaments with her friends. She love to tole paint and did beautiful work, which earned her many awards at the county fairs. Many family and friends were the recipients of her beautiful painted projects. Judy will always be remembered for the wonderful way she dressed and her sweet yet sassy personality. She was always up for a shopping trip or lunch.
The family would like to thank Elite Hospice, especially Marie Martson, her nurse; the Wound Clinic of Moscow, where she was loving treated weekly for the past year; as well as Matt Godfrey, her physical therapist who worked hard with her to retain her mobility.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Shawna (Bob) Froerer, in Huntsville, Utah; and her son, Eric (Michelle) Randall, in Moscow. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Rachel and Clint Child, Daniel and Kelsie Froerer, Aaron and Cierra Froerer, Abby and Blake MacDonald, Tyler and Megan Randall, Morgan Randall, Dane Randall, Jake Randall and Ellie Randall. She also leaves seven great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter on the way. Judy has two sisters, Sheila (Larry) Loomis and Gayle Rogalski, both in Moscow.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Noel, in January 2013; her parents; and a brother, Kay Flinders.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow. A private grave dedication will be Friday at the Moscow Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to Noel.
The family suggests memorials be directed to Elite Hospice or to the Moscow Ambulance Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.