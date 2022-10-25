Julia Rogers was born March 4, 1926, in Spokane, the daughter of Anna Sofie Sullivan and James Henry Sullivan. Julia’s life was eventful from at the age of 17, from singing at the Post Street Theatre to singing on the radio and on to singing to our soldiers at the USO. She also will be remembered for her amazing rendition of Ave Maria at high Mass at Christmas.
Julia met Elmer Rogers at a dance theater, where Elmer had to wait to finally be on her dance card for the last dance of the night. After that night, they danced into the future together. They were married Feb. 15, 1947. They built their home in Priest River, where they had four children, Theresa, Andy, Mary and Dan. They lived there until 1965, moved to Elk River and eventually moved to Deary in 1968 for 16 years, finally retiring in Yuma, Ariz., where they lived an amazingly fun, adventurous life until Elmer passed away in 1997. Julia moved to Moscow, where she lived in her home until moving to Good Samaritan Nursing Home in 2011.
During her time here, she spent countless years going on camping and lake trips with her family, huckleberry picking, road hunting and fishing. Her beautiful flowers were her passion, this you could tell by seeing her gardens. She also loved to paint, especially scenery with animals.
Julia worked at the University of Idaho during a period of her life as a line cook supervisor at Wallace complex.
Her last years at Good Sam’s were spent with dear friends and wonderful family and friend gatherings. Julia was always known for wearing flowers in her hair, glitz and glamor, her nails done, hair done and makeup on. She could light up the room with her smile and always had time for a hug.
Julia was an amazing, loving, caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. We will love, cherish and miss her forever, as well as she will be missed by so many so very much. There is a deep void on this earth now; however, she is now dancing with Elmer in Heaven and has filled a void there. Heaven welcomed her with song and celebration.
Julia passed on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022; she was 96. Julia has left on this earth her daughter Theresa Thompson (husband Milton), Andy Rogers (wife Pam), Mary Bell (fiancé Gary), Dan Rogers (wife Linda); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
We will all have the opportunity to say our farewell and celebrate her with a service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 First St., Moscow. Burial will be at the Moscow Cemetery and following burial, a luncheon will be held at St. Mary’s Church.
Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements