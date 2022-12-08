Julie E. Crawford, 64, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman.
Julie was born Sept. 25, 1958, in Portland, Ore. The family moved to Colfax, where she attended high school. Julie was active in the school choir, volleyball and Junior Miss, and graduated from CHS in 1977.
Following graduation, she moved to Spokane and attended Glen Dow Academy, completing her studies with an associate degree in hair design. Julie returned to Pullman, working at Headquarters for a time. She later went to work for Nordstrom’s in Spokane and her position took her to San Diego, where she made her home and where her son, Dauson, was born. Her life changed when she became a mother and he became her central focus, she loved being a mom.
Julie returned to Pullman 14 years ago where she has lived since that time. Julie enjoyed watching NASCAR and San Diego Padre games, and anyone who knew her knows she loved dolphins.
She is survived by her son, Dauson Crawford, of Pullman; her mother, Shirlee Tuck, of Pullman; two sisters, Shona Sorensen, of Pullman, and Kim Hatten, of Annapolis, Md.; and her brother, Kevin Watts, of Lexington, S.C. Julie was preceded in death by a brother, Jennings Bruce Watts III.
No public services are planned and Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.