Julie Haynes Lutz died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her daughter’s home in West Sacramento, Calif., at the age of 77. She was the daughter of the late Willard Damon Haynes and the late Julia Awilda Haynes.
Julie was a pioneer woman astronomer, receiving her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in 1972. Her research focused on planetary nebulae, gas clouds formed by expiring stars. From 1971-96, she worked at Washington State University, serving first as the director of the planetarium and later as the Boeing Distinguished Professor of Mathematics and Science Education and director of the astronomy program. She chaired the Department of Pure and Applied Mathematics from 1992-96, and was active in improving primary and secondary school science education. She also served as the director of the Division of Astronomical Sciences for the National Science Foundation from 1990 to 1992 and as president of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific from 1991-93.
In 2000, she began working at the University of Washington as a NASA educator and was a professor emeritus. She was a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
In 2004, the United Negro College Fund gave Julie and her second husband, George Wallerstein, the President’s Award for their long-term fundraising activities for the organization.
She was an avid traveler and outdoorswoman who loved books, cats, music, food and theater.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward Lutz, who died Feb. 20, 1995, in Pullman, and her second husband, George Wallerstein, who died May 13, 2021, in Seattle.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Lutz Blouin, and son-in-law, Curt Eichel; daughter, Clea Hupp, and son-in-law, Robert Hupp; sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Lutz; grandchildren, Emile Blouin and his wife, Kelly Blouin Powers, Jordan Bunch and his wife, Sarah Ho, and Ariel Bunch; and step-grandchildren Dillon Hupp, Billy Hupp and Spencer Hupp.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. PDT (8 p.m. EDT) Wednesday, May 25 on Zoom. The family requests that donations in her honor be made to the Tom and Julie Lutz Science and Mathematics Teaching Excellence Award and Scholarship Fund at Washington State University, P.O. Box 641925 Pullman, WA 99164-1925.